(Schedules are subject to change)
Cross Country
March 24: The Dalles at Ridgeview; Hood River at Redmond.
March 31: Redmond at The Dalles; Crook County at Hood River.
Football
March 23: Dufur at Powder Valley
March 26: Ridgeview at Hood River; South Wasco at Mitchell/Spray
March 27: Wilson at The Dalles, 1 p.m.
April 1: Mitchell/Spray at Sherman
Boys Soccer
March 23: The Dalles at Pendleton
March 25: Ridgeview at The Dalles; Hood River at Redmond
March 27: Trout Lake at North Clackamas Christian
March 29: Horizon at Faith Bible (Hillsboro Stadium)
March 30: Pendleton at Hood River; The Dalles at Redmond
April 1: Hood River at The Dalles; Horizon at North Clackamas
Girls Soccer
March 23: Pendleton at The Dalles; Columbia at King’s Way
March 25: The Dalles at Ridgeview; Redmond at Hood River
March 30: Hood River at Pendleton; Redmond at The Dalles
April 1: The Dalles at Hood River
Volleyball
March 23: Hood River at Crook County; Dufur at St. Paul; Dufur at Kennedy
March 26: The Dalles at Ridgeview
March 27: The Dalles at Hood River
March 30: Redmond at The Dalles; Ridgeview at Hood River; Glenwood at South Wasco; Sherman at Mitchell/Spray
March 31: Pendleton at The Dalles
April 1: Dufur at South Wasco; Glenwood at Lyle; Bickleton at Sherman
