Sports Schedules

(Schedules are subject to change)

Cross Country

March 24: The Dalles at Ridgeview; Hood River at Redmond.

March 31: Redmond at The Dalles; Crook County at Hood River.

Football

March 23: Dufur at Powder Valley

March 26: Ridgeview at Hood River; South Wasco at Mitchell/Spray

March 27: Wilson at The Dalles, 1 p.m.

April 1: Mitchell/Spray at Sherman

Boys Soccer

March 23: The Dalles at Pendleton

March 25: Ridgeview at The Dalles; Hood River at Redmond

March 27: Trout Lake at North Clackamas Christian

March 29: Horizon at Faith Bible (Hillsboro Stadium)

March 30: Pendleton at Hood River; The Dalles at Redmond

April 1: Hood River at The Dalles; Horizon at North Clackamas

Girls Soccer

March 23: Pendleton at The Dalles; Columbia at King’s Way

March 25: The Dalles at Ridgeview; Redmond at Hood River

March 30: Hood River at Pendleton; Redmond at The Dalles

April 1: The Dalles at Hood River

Volleyball

March 23: Hood River at Crook County; Dufur at St. Paul; Dufur at Kennedy

March 26: The Dalles at Ridgeview

March 27: The Dalles at Hood River

March 30: Redmond at The Dalles; Ridgeview at Hood River; Glenwood at South Wasco; Sherman at Mitchell/Spray

March 31: Pendleton at The Dalles

April 1: Dufur at South Wasco; Glenwood at Lyle; Bickleton at Sherman