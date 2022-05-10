The Dalles High Riverhawks are peaking at the right time, with a five-game win streak and are focused on reaching the OSAA Class 5A softball state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The No. 9 Hawks (6-5 IMC, 13-8 overall) solidified their position in the six-team Intermountain Conference standings, moving to third place following last week’s doubleheader sweep (5-2 and 10-4) over Crook County (5-6 IMC, 10-10 overall).
The Dalles jumped in front early in the first game. Riverhawk sophomore Zoe LeBreton hit a double, stole third base, and then scored on a Cowgirl error. Following a scoreless second frame, the Hawks displayed their potent offensive (7.19 runs per game average) in the third, led by the freshman trio of Sydney Newby, Maddie Brock, and Despina Seufalemua. Newby drew a leadoff walk, followed by a Brock single. Seufalemua then blasted a three-run homer over the centerfield fence that lifted The Dalles in front, 4-0.
After two scoreless innings, The Dalles added another run in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI-double by Brock, putting the Hawks up 5-0. Crook County scored two runs in the seventh inning for the final margin.
In Game 2, The Dalles built a 7-0 lead in the first, highlighted by two-run doubles by Seufalemua and LeBreton. Following two scoreless innings, the Hawks’ momentum continued in the fourth where they scored three runs for a 10-0 advantage.
The Hawks were hoping to extend their win streak to six straight when they faced Crook County in the third game of the series Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks play their next contest in a 3 p.m. doubleheader versus Gorge rival Hood River Valley at Westside Elementary School in Hood River.
The two squads will meet again in the final IMC game of the season May 17 at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles. That contest will mark end of an era for both teams. Under the recent OSAA reclassification, the Hawks drop down to the Class 4A level where they’ll be in the Tri-Valley League for the next four years. Hood River moves into the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.
The top-three IMC teams qualify for the 16-team state playoffs beginning May 25. The Hawks trail second place Ridgeview and first place Pendleton; Crook County is in fourth place, followed by Hood River and Redmond. The Dalles won 12-0 over Redmond May 3 at Redmond High School for a sweep of a three-game series with the Panthers
