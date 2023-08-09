Columbia High School football

Kai Brasuel runs for yardage during the Columbia High School Bruins' football versus Elma game held last season.

 
 Chelsea Marr file photo

WHITE SALMON ­— In an effort to raise money and bring community involvement to all of the sports programs of Columbia High School, the school is launching The Bruin Club. The Bruin Club was created to broaden the involvement of students, student’s families, the school and the community to support the success of student athletics.

“We believe this new organization will provide an opportunity for everyone in the White Salmon-Bingen communities to be involved with and support the high school’s athletics programs,” said Sean Ciemiewicz, 2023-2024 president of The Bruin Club. “Our mission is to broaden, enhance and foster the involvement of student athletics of Columbia High School through volunteer and financial support. We will have many ways for people in the community to get involved whether they have kids in the school or not.”