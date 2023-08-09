WHITE SALMON — In an effort to raise money and bring community involvement to all of the sports programs of Columbia High School, the school is launching The Bruin Club. The Bruin Club was created to broaden the involvement of students, student’s families, the school and the community to support the success of student athletics.
“We believe this new organization will provide an opportunity for everyone in the White Salmon-Bingen communities to be involved with and support the high school’s athletics programs,” said Sean Ciemiewicz, 2023-2024 president of The Bruin Club. “Our mission is to broaden, enhance and foster the involvement of student athletics of Columbia High School through volunteer and financial support. We will have many ways for people in the community to get involved whether they have kids in the school or not.”
The first major event of the 2023-24 school year will be a Community Tailgate prior to the first home game of the CHS football season. The Bruins will be hosting the Stevenson High School Bulldogs with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Community tailgate will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at CHS with music, food, raffle prizes and more. Tickets can be purchased and includes admission to the game and food provided by Murphy’s Watering Hole in Bingen. The tailgate event is open to everyone.
“I am truly excited about what The Bruin Club will be able to bring to all of our sports,” said AJ Valencia, athletic director for Columbia High School. “I have seen all of the hard work everyone has been putting into this new organization and have no doubt, they are on to something big. We are looking forward to a big response to the Community Tailgate and filling the stands for the first home game of the season.”
The objective of the not-for-profit The Bruin Club is to generate donations, visibility and increase community impact for the White Salmon-Bingen region by creating outstanding fundraising events and experiences for visitors and local fans of all ages.
Tickets to the 2023 CHS Football Community Tailgate are available now. Visit www.thebruinclub.org for more details and how to get your tickets. Be on the lookout for more announcements and information on how you can participate.
