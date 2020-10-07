During October, large purple ribbons with laminated cards adorn lamp posts in downtown Hood River.
“I deserve respect, dignity and freedom” reads one of several dozen cards from First to Seventh streets along Oak Street, in the colorful annual observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Helping Hands Against Violence (HHAV) is taking a stand against Domestic Violence through spreading awareness and information, some of which can be found attached to light posts. Additionally, HHAV has partnered with local businesses and organizations to showcase flyers, stickers, and coasters, including Ground Coffee, Doppio Coffee, Kickstand Coffee, Hood River Coffee Roasters, Columbia Gorge Bakery, North Shore Cafe, Camp 1805, Oak St. Pub, Phelps Creek Winery, Stave and Stone Winery, Cascade Cliffs Vineyard, Double Mountain Brewery, Ferment Brewing Company, and Hood River Distillers Tasting Room.
Furthermore, HHAV has hosted a webinar about domestic violence during COVID-19, which can be found on the Hood River County Library website, and will have materials at the Hood River Farmers Market every Saturday in October. When you stop by, make sure to post on your social media, tag HHAV_OR and the local business, and spread the message about the role you can play in ending domestic violence in the Gorge.
Helping Hands Against Violence is a 30-day shelter that provides a variety of services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. At any given time, HHAV may house up to six survivors and their children fleeing violent situations. Though each situation is unique, trained advocates provide individualized care for everyone who walks through its doors.
In the past year alone, HHAV has answered 360 crisis calls, intervened in 111 separate crisis scenarios, provided legal advocacy for 43 families, and provided 6,086 nights of stay for fleeing victims.
Domestic violence is defined as a pattern of coercive and/or violent tactics perpetrated by one person against a family member or intimate partner with the goal of establishing and maintaining power and control. It can happen in any intimate relationship including among married couples, people who are dating, couples who live together, same-sex or gender-nonconforming partners, former partners, and teens and youth, to name a few.
More information about domestic violence as well as additional forms of assault and violence can be found at The Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence website at www.ocadsv.org or by contacting HHAV through its website at www.helpinghandsoregon.org. For questions, call 541-386-4808.
‘You have the power’
The purple ribbons and words of encouragement are an annual tradition in downtown Hood River. “I am so much more than you told me I am” reads one laminated sign.
The messages communicate empowerment and deal directly and plainly with renewal and hope:
“I’m starting to remember who I was before you convinced me I was worthless.”
“At any moment you have the power to say ‘this is not now the story is going to end.’”
“She needed a hero so that’s who she became.”
“You have escaped the cage, your wings are stretched out. Now fly.”
Safety alert
If you are in danger, call 911, your local hotline at 541-386-6603, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233.
