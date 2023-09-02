Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Dalles High Riverhawks won their season-opening football game Sept. 1, 27-0, over the Class 3A La Pine High Hawks.
The Class 4A Riverhawks got on the scoreboard with 3:38 left in the first quarter when sophomore Josh Brackenbury scored on a three-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback Emerson Traub tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Reese Kenslow with 5:31 left in the first half.
The Riverhawks remained on top 12-0 following a scoreless third quarter. The Riverhawks scored on a six-play, 50-yard drive, capped by Traub’s nine-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Anthony Jara and the PAT lifted The Dalles in front 19-0 with 10:13 left in the game. The Riverhawks added another touchdown with 6:47 remaining and they scored on a safety near the end of the contest for the final margin.
The Riverhawks will play their home opener Friday at 7 p.m. in a Gorge rivalry matchup against the Class 5A Hood River Valley High Eagles (0-1) at Sid White Field. The Eagles won last year’s matchup, 38-12, in Hood River.
