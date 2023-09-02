TD Football

The Dalles football coach Marc Schilling.

The Dalles High Riverhawks won their season-opening football game Sept. 1, 27-0, over the Class 3A La Pine High Hawks.

The Class 4A Riverhawks got on the scoreboard with 3:38 left in the first quarter when sophomore Josh Brackenbury scored on a three-yard touchdown run. Junior quarterback Emerson Traub tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Reese Kenslow with 5:31 left in the first half.