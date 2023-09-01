Redmond put on a ball control clinic on a muggy Sept. 1 evening at Hood River Valley’s Henderson Stadium, winning the football opener for both schools, 19-0.

The Panthers (1-0) dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, allowing HRV (0-1) just 36 yards of total offense. Hood River managed eight yards of offense in the first half when Redmond built a 13-0 lead. Offensively, Redmond used the play clock and its advantage up front to grind out small chunks of yardage throughout the contest.