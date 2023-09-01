Redmond put on a ball control clinic on a muggy Sept. 1 evening at Hood River Valley’s Henderson Stadium, winning the football opener for both schools, 19-0.
The Panthers (1-0) dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, allowing HRV (0-1) just 36 yards of total offense. Hood River managed eight yards of offense in the first half when Redmond built a 13-0 lead. Offensively, Redmond used the play clock and its advantage up front to grind out small chunks of yardage throughout the contest.
Redmond, which led 13-0 at intermission, finished with a modest 190 total yards from scrimmage, but HRV penalties and turnovers helped the Panther cause by giving the visitors good field position.
Redmond scored early in the second quarter on a Colt Horner to Joseph Olmeda seven-yard pass play. Isaac Olmeda gave the Panthers a two-score lead late in the first half on a four-yard TD run. He added a second touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run.
Hood River plays Sept. 8 at Forest Grove (1-0).
