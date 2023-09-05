It’s very early in the OSAA Class 5A volleyball season, but the much improved Hood River Valley High Eagles have already nearly equaled their win total from a year ago after just five games.

The Eagles, who won only four games last year, captured their third straight victory with a 3-0 Northwest Oregon Conference win over the Parkrose High Broncos (0-6) in their home opener Aug. 31 at Hood River Valley High School. Hood River seniors Abby Kelly (nine kills) and Marina Casteneda (five kills) helped lead the Eagles to the win with their solid offensive performance. Senior setters Megan Griggs and Ryann Rosselle had more than 65 set attempts with zero errors.