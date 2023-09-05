CGN Logo.indd

The defending Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks got off to a great start to their volleyball schedule by winning a non-league contest at La Grande on Aug. 29.

The Riverhawks played their final game with former head Coach Julie Summers, who retired. Interim head Coach Teresa Morris, who was an assistant coach under Summers, will now guide the Riverhawks for the remainder of the season.