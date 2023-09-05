The Dalles Hood River
Noah Noteboom photo/file

Boys soccer players and coaches from Hood River Valley and The Dalles need no introduction to each other, which adds to the competitive nature of this year’s non-league match-up — scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday at HRV’s Henderson Stadium.

In the past nine matches between the two teams, four have ended in ties and Hood River has won three out of the other five. That includes a 2-1 road victory a season ago. 