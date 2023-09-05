The defending Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides (1-3) had a rough start to the volleyball season losing three straight matches.

The Redsides lost their season opening match-up on the road 3-0 to the Powder Valley Badgers (4-0) Aug. 29. That contest was a rematch of last year’s second round state playoff contest between the two squads, which the Badgers won 3-1.