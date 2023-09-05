The defending Big Sky League champion South Wasco County High Redsides (1-3) had a rough start to the volleyball season losing three straight matches.
The Redsides lost their season opening match-up on the road 3-0 to the Powder Valley Badgers (4-0) Aug. 29. That contest was a rematch of last year’s second round state playoff contest between the two squads, which the Badgers won 3-1.
Guided by first-year Head Coach Shelley Iverson, the Redsides played a doubleheader Aug. 29 to start the season and lost 3-0 to the Joseph High Eagles (2-1), followed by a 3-1 road loss Aug. 30 to the Imbler High Panthers (4-3). The Redsides bounced back and got their first win of the season in a 3-1 victory over the Cove High Leopards (0-3).
“We played some tough teams and the three teams we faced had already played a couple of games and it was first games and we traveled a long way on the road trip, too, so we were just a little off on our first day,” Iverson said.
Senior Anabell Udey had 49 digs, 21 kills and she served 10 service aces during the four games. Sophomore Jayda Iverson had 23 kills and she served 38-for-39 (97%). Sophomore Tayler Brittain had eight aces. Sophomore Bailey Udey had 14 kills. Senior Hannah Babcock had 14 kills and 39 assists. Senior Julie Hull had 38 digs and 30 assists.
The Horizon Christian High Hawks of Hood River, 0-21 a year ago, won their season opener 2-0 over the Mapleton High Sailors in the first of three non-league games on Aug. 26. The Hawks then followed with a 2-0 loss to the Class 2A Faith Bible/Life Christian High Falcons (4-2), followed by a 2-0 loss to the C.S. Lewis Watchmen.
The Hawks, guided by first-year Coach Angelique Garrett, played a dual match in their Aug. 31 home opener. The Hawks won 3-1 over the Jewell High Blue Jays (1-1) in their first match, followed by a 3-0 loss in their second match to the Grand View Christian Academy High Eagles (2-1).
“It was very exciting to get the win in our home opener,” said Garrett. “The girls are working hard and they’re giving glory to the Lord for it.” In the win over Jewell, Horizon junior setter Evelyn Tomka served 24-for-27 (90 percent). Senior Julia Bounds served 25-for-28 (90 percent) and had 14 aces. Sophomore Charlotte Evans had two kills.
In a match-up between 2022 state playoff squads, the Sherman High Huskies opened their season with a non-league road game against the Echo High Cougars (1-2) at Echo High School.
The Dufur High Rangers started their season, playing their season opener Aug. 24 when they lost 3-1 at Weston-McEwen. Guided by first-year Coach Sydney Reed, they won the first set, but then lost the next three.
“It was a good way to start the season playing against a very good Weston-McEwen team,” Reed said. “We definitely had to work out some bugs and the first game is always kind of awkward. By the time we got into our second game, the girls had kind of figured out a rhythm and they were learning to trust the girl next to them a little more.”
The Rangers had two freshmen in their starting lineup in Cadence Young and Miranda Prettyman.
Against Imbler, Prettyman led the Rangers in assists with 11, and junior setter Peyton Wallace had eight assists. Young served six-for-six at the service line. Senior middle blocker Hayley Peterson had 10 kills and 19 digs.
