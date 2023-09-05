Two area Class 1A eight-man football teams both suffered season opening losses Aug. 31 in the Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School.
The Sherman County/Condon High Huskies (0-1) fell behind 26-0 in the second quarter to the Elgin High Huskies (1-0) and just were unable to overcome the large deficit as they lost 40-14.
Sherman, guided by fourth-year Coach Kyle Blagg, finally got on the scoreboard on a six-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Michael Blagg to junior receiver Blake Carnine, making it 26-6 with 19 seconds left until halftime. Blagg also scored a touchdown in the third quarter on a 36-yard run, making it 32-12.
“It’s discouraging to lose the first game, but we did a lot of good things and there were little things up front that we did pretty good,” Kyle Blagg said. “I thought we were tentative and they [Elgin] weren’t and that made all the difference in the game. I saw enough good stuff too so there’s something to build on. I have to give them credit, because they were well prepared and they executed at a high level.”
The Huskies play their next contest Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in their opening home game of the season versus the Union High Bobcats at Sherman High School.
“I feel like my seniors up front, Luke Fritts and Henry Poirier, did a pretty good job and Talon Dark was having a tremendous game until he was injured,” Coach Blagg said. “We’ll do some scouting of Union and we’ll do what we can and go from there. Our goal is to get back to the state playoffs like we did last year. We’ll have some new players eligible to play next week who we didn’t have in our first game.”
The Dufur High Rangers (0-1) played well for the most part, while trailing by just six points midway through the third quarter 32-26 to the Cross Point Christian High Warriors (1-0) of Klamath Falls.
The Rangers just couldn’t maintain their momentum though and fell behind by double digits in the fourth quarter and lost 52-34.
Dufur scored on their opening possession. They capped a five-play, 51-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown run by senior running back Cody Phillips and they led 6-0 with 10:37 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors quickly answered with a quick scoring drive just 37 seconds later to take an 8-6 lead with 10:00 left on the clock. In the second quarter, the Rangers came back and scored to take a 12-8 lead. Unfortunately, it marked the last time the Rangers would hold the lead.
The Warriors scored two second-quarter touchdowns to build a 24-12 halftime margin. The Rangers trimmed the margin to 24-18 early in the third quarter but they couldn’t get any closer than that for the remainder of the contest.
The Rangers will play the Imbler High Panthers (1-0) in their next contest Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University. The game will be broadcast by announcer’s Shannon Milburn and Stan Fargher on radio station Y102 FM.
