The Dufur High Rangers girls golf team remained undefeated at 4-0 after winning the Riverside High School Tournament April 15 at the Marker 40 Golf Course in Boardman.
Dufur junior Tora Timinsky shot 75 to earn medalist honors at the three-team event, which also included the Echo High Cougars and the host Riverside High Pirates.Rose Mckenzie of Echo took second place at 90. It marked the fourth straight individual tournament win for Timinsky.
The Ranger quartet of Timinisky, sophomore Molly Cochenour (98), junior Amelie Dearmond (98) and junior Allie Masterson (103) won the tourney with a score of 371. Hannah Trondle shot a non-counting score of 108.
The Ranger boys squad also competed in the tourney, but they didn’t have four players for a team score. Klayton Schanno led Dufur with a score of 88, Konner Donovan shot 108 and senior Wyatt Miller shot 115, for a three-player score of 311. Landon Mitchell of Heppner earned medalist honors with a 72.
The Rangers boys and girls teams will compete in their next event Friday at the nine-hole Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union. On April 26, the Ranger girls will compete in the La Grande Invitational Tournament.
