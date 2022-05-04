Columbia High’s softball team will take a five-game league win streak into its final regular-season league series against King’s Way next week.
The young Bruins (13-2 overall, 5-2 Trico League) will play a doubleheader May 11 at King’s Way Christian in Vancouver. The two teams will play a single game May 13 in White Salmon.
Columbia won a doubleheader April 26, 21-4 and 16-1, over Seton Catholic at Fort Vancouver High. The Bruins added a win in the final game of the series, 10-2, at home on April 29.
In that game, Columbia outhit Seton 11 to 5. Columbia trailed 2-1 after two innings, but a three-run third sent the Bruins on the way to their victory. Columbia finished the game by scoring in five of six at-bats.
There were plenty of offensive highlights for Columbia, led by Sydney Aman, who was 2-for-4, with a home run and double. She also scored three times and knocked in three more runs. Ella Wilson was 1-for-4, with three runs scored. Halle Kock, Teagan Blankenship, Sophia Acosta, Ella Reed, and Maggie Bryan each had a hit. Macee Barnes was 3-for-4, including a double and triple.
Kock earned the pitching win, throwing five innings and allowed three hits. McKynzi Guinn pitching the final two innings and struck out three batters.
Columbia will tune up for its final series against King’s Way with a game against Hood River Valley on Thursday at Westside Elementary.
Commented