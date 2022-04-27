Columbia High used a doubleheader sweep at Castle Rock on Saturday to inch its way up the Trico League baseball standings.
The Bruins topped the Rockets, 6-2 and 6-4, to improve to 3-6 in league games. Columbia had a busy week this past week: The Bruins lost a road doubleheader April 19 to league-leading La Center, 18-0 and 10-4, and then lost a single game to the Wildcats at home April 22.
That changed on Saturday, where the games at Castle Rock were highlighted by pitcher Bryson Sauter’s complete game win in the opener. “Our double header vs. Castle Rock went pretty good,” Coach Mike Muehlbauer said. “(Bryson) was shutting them down so we just stayed with him.”
Sauter allowed five hits, one earned run with six strikeouts and four walks in his seven-inning outing. He also helped his cause with two hits — one a double — in four at-bats and also knocked in a run. Nathan Roth was 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, and a double. Wesley White also scored a run and knocked in another for the Bruins, who also received one hit from Seth White and Wyatt Stelma (double).
Columbia fell behind 1-0 after the first inning but took the lead for good with a two-run third. After Castle Rock closed to within 3-2 after four innings, the Bruins iced the game with a three-run sixth. Castle Rock committed six errors.
Columbia never trailed in the second game, but Castle Rock twice pulled within one run — 3-2 in the fourth and 5-4 in the fifth. Roth was the winning pitcher, throwing the first four innings for Columbia. He gave way to Stelma, who earned the save. Roth struck out six, allowed two hits and one earned run. Stelma’s stat line was similar with two hits allowed, four strikeouts and two earned runs.
Offensively, Columbia was led by Porter Haskell, who had two singles, and Wesley White’s single and double. Stelma and Sawyer Muehlbauer (two RBI) added doubles for the Bruins.
With a three-game sweep of Castle Rock, Columbia will solidify its spot in fourth place. The Seton Catholic series this week will determine if the Bruins can grab the third-place position in the Trico League. The league playoffs will include the top teams from the Trico squaring off with the top teams from the Evergreen League in May.
Columbia was scheduled to play a doubleheader vs. visiting Seton Catholic on April 26 and has a single game on Friday in Vancouver. The Bruins are scheduled to play a nonleague game May 3 against visiting Goldendale.
Commented