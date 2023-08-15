THE GORGE — On July 3, Underwood residents were faced with a fast-moving fire exploding up the cliffs below their homes and businesses. There was no Level 1 or Level 2 evacuation notice: Their first call was a Level 3, Evacuate Now.

Christie Silverman had just arrived at her job at the veterinary clinic in Bingen when she heard the news and headed back to her Underwood home above the Gorge cliff. Her neighborhood is surrounded by a dense forest of White Oak. There was no smoke and no visible fire when she arrived home. So, she and husband Ron hastily filled their vehicles with important papers and anything they most wanted to save, loaded their dogs, and headed back to the clinic where the dogs could be boarded.