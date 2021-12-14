Oregon State University Extension is offering a free, self-guided and interactive online training program, called “Preparing for the Cascadia Subduction Zone Event.”
Lauren Kraemer, associate professor of practice, Extension Family & Community Health, Hood River and Wasco counties, is part of the team leading the program, which is offered in English and Spanish. Register and create a login at beav.es/Cascadia so you can return to the course as you are able to complete the modules and review the hand outs and videos.
The course includes four modules:
Module 1: What is the Cascadia Subduction Zone Event?
Module 2: The Experience
Module 3: Creating a Culture of Preparedness
Module 4: Professional Level Basics
The last Cascadia Subduction Zone event (magnitude 8.0 to 9.1) was Jan. 26, 1700 — 322 years ago. These events happen every 280-350 years, said an OSU press release. The course will help those in western states become aware of the Cascadia Subduction Zone event and learn how to prepare for it. For additional preparedness resources visit extension.oregonstate.edu/cascadia-earthquake-preparedness.
