The City of The Dalles council and the Wasco County board of commissioners will publicly review a proposed Strategic Investment Program (SIP) agreement with Google for the development of property Google has purchased in The Dalles — primarily consisting of the former aluminum plant site and the rodeo grounds — at two joint public meetings scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 5:20 p.m. Feb. 22, according to a Feb. 10 press release from Wasco County.

The Strategic Investment Program is a state program overseen by Business Oregon. It provides up to 15 years of partial tax abatement for a project and is similar to an Enterprise Zone, also a state program, under which previous data centers were built.

Key points of the SIP agreement are:

• A 20 year window for two potential projects estimated at $600 million each, with up to 15 years of partial tax abatement for each.

• State Prescribed Taxes tied to the total investment, with each project having a State Prescribed Community Service Fee (CSF) based on 25 percent of full tax, capped at $2.5 million.

• A locally negotiated Guaranteed Annual Payment (GAP).

• Transfer of property from Google to the City and County. This includes right of first refusal giving the City and County the option to purchase the property from Google for up to 10 years after the completion of the final abatement.

Additional details of the agreement will be presented by city and county staff at two public meetings before the City of The Dalles council and the Wasco County board of commissioners in joint session, scheduled Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

These two meetings are intended to present the draft documents, answer questions and take testimony.

A decision on the agreement will be sought at the March 3 Wasco County Board of Commissioners meeting and the March 8 City of The Dalles council meeting.

Google The Dalles

In 2008, Google opened its first two data center buildings. In 2013 another data center was built and work on a third facility began in 2016. According to a 2016 report by The Dalles Chronicle, Google’s initial land purchase was 34.3 acres. Then it purchased the Roundtop Windows building and site, at 2.4 acres. Next came the purchase of the 26.9-acre North Chenoweth site, where an additional data center was constructed. Google then purchased the rodeo grounds and golf course site, at 73.6 acres, which was followed by the purchase of the 42.7-acre site (Northwest Aluminum Co. and golf course) along the freeway in 2016. At that time, they also signed a prospective purchase agreement with the state Department of Environmental Quality for the former smelter site. In all, the purchased land totaled 180.1 acres. With the smelter site, that would bring its total acreage to 276.1 acres.