2013
Redistribution of Google payment raises controversy (May 17)
Google eyes taller building (June 5)
Google building height approved (June 7)
Tax break eyed for Google (Sept. 20)
City, county OK Google pact (Sept. 25)
Google breaks ground on $600 million facility (Sept. 26)
Celebrating Google’s growth (Sept. 27)
Google expanding its The Dalles data center (Oct. 3)
2015
Google reveals newest data center (April 15)
Google proposes third phase in The Dalles (July 27)
Google seeks expansion (July 28)
Google seeks development of new TD data center (Aug. 5)
City OKs Google proposal (Aug. 5)
County says yes to Google (Aug. 6)
Google deal explored (Aug. 27)
Planning for Google funds (Sept. 29)
Google gives size of center (Nov. 28)
Enterprise Zone: A tool for growth (Dec. 2)
2016
PUD upgrades top $12M (Aug. 9)
Google will buy acreage (Sept. 13)
TD, Wasco County split Google payment (Feb. 10)
2017
County updated on Google grants (May 3)
2018
Fire district wants new funding formula (May 2)
D21 ponders new split for Google cash (July 2)
2019
New substation in TD celebrated (June 18)
2020
Enterprise zone expanding in The Dalles (July 15)
