Local candidates met earlier this month to speak on the issues in advance of the November 8 election. Here we highlight the most relevant questions pulled from the two and a half hour event. A full recording of the candidate’s night is available on Youtube: search “Dallesport/Murdock Candidate Night October 7, 2022.”

The candidates who participated were: Laurene Contreras and Gina Mosbrucker for state representative; Matt Dumolt and Laurene Contreras for county commissioner; Garique Clifford and Bob Songer for county sheriff; JoAnne Chambers and Heather Jobe for county auditor; and Renea Campbell and Shelby McKern for county clerk.

County commissioner candidate Lori Zoller speaks on her stance on budgetary issues at Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7.
County commissioner candidate Matt Dumolt speaks at the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7.
14th District Rep. Gina Mosbrucker speaks at the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7.
County Clerk candidate Shelby McKern smiles to the crowd at the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7.
County Clerk and candidate Renea Campbell states her case at the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7.
County Sheriff’s candidate Garique Clifford says he’ll be a “working sheriff” during the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7.
Sheriff Bob Songer speak during the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7. Songer is seeking another four years as Klickitat County Sheriff.
Healther Jobe speaks during the Dallesport/Murdock candidate forum Oct. 7. She is running for Klickitat County auditor.