The Honeyjays at KickStand

1235 State St., Hood River

Sept. 21, 7 p.m. — The Honeyjays at KickStand Coffee and Kitchen in Hood River

All Jazz Considered

301 Country Club Road, Hood River

Sept. 22, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio to play outside as long as the weather holds at Phelps Creek Tasting Room.

The Marsh Family Band

323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles

Sept. 22, 6 p.m. — The Marsh Family Band to take the stage at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Tickets online at mccca.info or at the door.

Concerts at Cave Creek

230 Jennings Road, Trout Lake

Sept. 23, 6 p.m. —  Matt Mitchell and Bart Budwig Band to play show at Cave Creek Farms in Trout Lake.

Live Music at Double Mountain

8 Fourth St., Hood River

Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Eric Leadbetter to bring high energy performances, originals and covers, to Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River.

Sept. 24, 7 p.m. — Electric soul duo Desperate Electric to perform.

Live Music: Chasing Ebenezer

202 E. Second St., Hood River

Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Folk-rock duo Chasing Ebenezer will perform at The Pines 1852 in Hood River.

Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé

111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. — Musician Scot Bergeron to perform solo at White Salmon winery.

Swing into the Season

304 Cascade Ave., Hood River

Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Swing into the season with Columbia Gorge Orcehstra’s Jazz Collective, featuring music and dance. Tickets $10 online or at the door. Youths get in free.

Live Music: Megan Alder

1001 10th St., Hood River

Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. — Gorge local Megan Alder brings original Americana to Hood River Farmer’s Market.

Working Hands Live Music

1021 12th St., Hood River

Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. — Jazz trio to perform at Working Hands Brewery in Hood River.

Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. — Singer-songwriters Cary Novotny and Norman Baker to take the stage.

Jazz by the Fireplace

102 Oak St., Hood River

Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.

The Jaws of Brooklyn

317 E. Second St., The Dalles

Sept. 24, 8 p.m. — The Jaws of Brooklyn performing songs from new album “The Shoals” at Route 30 Burgers, Bottles and Brews in The Dalles.

Live Music at Everybody’s

117 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

Sept. 26, 6 p.m. — Sunny Pache to perform at Everybody’s Brewing.

Jessie Leigh at Bargeway

1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles

Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. — Jessie and Jim return to Bargeway Pub with their high energy duo show.

Live Music: Boot Juice

207 Cascade Ave., Hood River

Sept. 28, 9 p.m. — A high energy performance expected from Boot Juice as they perform at River City Saloon.