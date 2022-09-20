Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
The Honeyjays at KickStand
1235 State St., Hood River
Sept. 21, 7 p.m. — The Honeyjays at KickStand Coffee and Kitchen in Hood River
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Sept. 22, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio to play outside as long as the weather holds at Phelps Creek Tasting Room.
The Marsh Family Band
323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles
Sept. 22, 6 p.m. — The Marsh Family Band to take the stage at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Tickets online at mccca.info or at the door.
Concerts at Cave Creek
230 Jennings Road, Trout Lake
Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Matt Mitchell and Bart Budwig Band to play show at Cave Creek Farms in Trout Lake.
Live Music at Double Mountain
8 Fourth St., Hood River
Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Eric Leadbetter to bring high energy performances, originals and covers, to Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River.
Sept. 24, 7 p.m. — Electric soul duo Desperate Electric to perform.
Live Music: Chasing Ebenezer
202 E. Second St., Hood River
Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Folk-rock duo Chasing Ebenezer will perform at The Pines 1852 in Hood River.
Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. — Musician Scot Bergeron to perform solo at White Salmon winery.
Swing into the Season
304 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Sept. 23, 6 p.m. — Swing into the season with Columbia Gorge Orcehstra’s Jazz Collective, featuring music and dance. Tickets $10 online or at the door. Youths get in free.
Live Music: Megan Alder
1001 10th St., Hood River
Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. — Gorge local Megan Alder brings original Americana to Hood River Farmer’s Market.
Working Hands Live Music
1021 12th St., Hood River
Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. — Jazz trio to perform at Working Hands Brewery in Hood River.
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. — Singer-songwriters Cary Novotny and Norman Baker to take the stage.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
The Jaws of Brooklyn
317 E. Second St., The Dalles
Sept. 24, 8 p.m. — The Jaws of Brooklyn performing songs from new album “The Shoals” at Route 30 Burgers, Bottles and Brews in The Dalles.
Live Music at Everybody’s
117 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Sept. 26, 6 p.m. — Sunny Pache to perform at Everybody’s Brewing.
Jessie Leigh at Bargeway
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. — Jessie and Jim return to Bargeway Pub with their high energy duo show.
Live Music: Boot Juice
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Sept. 28, 9 p.m. — A high energy performance expected from Boot Juice as they perform at River City Saloon.
