1923 — 100 years ago

The Bartlett pear crop is now being harvested in Hood River Valley. A tonnage of about 35 cars of Bartlett pears is anticipated. The crop is one of exceptional quality and advance sales of several cars have already been made. The Association’s crop of D’Anjou, Comice and other varieties is expected to exceed 200 cars, which is approximately 12 ½ per cent over last year’s crop. — Hood River News