Dollar Day in 1923

Dollar Day, with businesses across town participating, was advertised in a 1923 edition of The Dalles Chronicle. “If You Have Dollars, Prepare To Lose Them Now!” shouted headlines.

Fire Department Has Early Call: Fumigating Flames Mistaken For Blaze In Restaurant, Is Cause.

The funeral pyre of several hundred flies early this morning resulted in a call for the fire department.