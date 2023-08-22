Fire Department Has Early Call: Fumigating Flames Mistaken For Blaze In Restaurant, Is Cause.
The funeral pyre of several hundred flies early this morning resulted in a call for the fire department.
Fire Department Has Early Call: Fumigating Flames Mistaken For Blaze In Restaurant, Is Cause.
The funeral pyre of several hundred flies early this morning resulted in a call for the fire department.
The alarm is said to have been turned in by George Fitzgerald, after he had glanced into the window of Mack’s place and observed the room was full of what appeared to be smoke.
The department answered and conscientiously proceeded to batter down the rear door of the establishment and invade the murky clouds which rolled out, armed with chemical extinguishers. Then came the denouement.
Instead of coming from a fire, the fumes were from an incense burner, in which fumigating material had been ignited for the purpose of slaying flies which were in the room.
— The Dalles Chronicle, Aug. 23, 1923
City Dads Filing On Cold Springs
Due to the shortage of water and the possible necessity, at some future date, of extending the city water system to a new source of supply, a party of councilmen visited Cold Springs last Friday. Cold Spring is about 20 miles south of Hood River on the west side. The water is pure and there is plenty of it.
At the council meeting Monday night, discussions of the water system took up most of the time. City Water Superintendent Clark was instructed to go ahead with the details of filing on Cold Springs. Hakel Spring, which was closed for a time, is now reported pure and fit for use again. During the past week, the water shortage has been so acute that many housewives were unable to get enough water to wash their dishes during sprinkling hours.
Those who made the trip to Cold Springs were Mayor Perigo, City Water Superintendent Clark, councilmen Huelat and Sonnichsen, and W.A. Langille of the United States Forestry Service.
— Aug. 24, 1923, Hood River News
Company Delays Lake Drawdown
Lowering of Northwestern Lake has been delayed until after Labor Day to accommodate boat launching by lakeshore cabin owners and weekend anglers.
The popular lake, frequently visited by Dalles area residents, is located behind Condit Dam on the White Salmon River in Washington.
Glenn Spicer, PP & L’s district manager, said the company plans to replaced the wooden flashboards which add 10 feet to the elevation of the water level on the lake, but the work will not begin until after the holiday.
— The Dalles Chronicle, August 23, 1963
