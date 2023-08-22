Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
The Bartlett pear crop is now being harvested in Hood River Valley. A tonnage of about 35 cars of Bartlett pears is anticipated. The crop is one of exceptional quality and advance sales of several cars have already been made. The Association’s crop of D’Anjou, Comice and other varieties is expected to exceed 200 cars, which is approximately 12 ½ per cent over last year’s crop. — Hood River News
To aid members of the White Salmon American Legion post in plans for establishing an annual climb of Mount Adams similar to that conducted by Hood Rier post annually in an ascent of Mount Hood, a party of Hood River Legion members, accompanied by Mark Weygandt, S.J. Moore and Joe D. Thomison, spend the week end on the base of Mount Adams with White Salmon Legionnaires. On Sunday the party ascended to the summit and witnessed an August sleet storm. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Wasco county wheat crop will be around 1,800,000 bushels this year, a record according to an estimate made this morning by County Agent C. W. Daigh. In all there are about 60,000 acres of wheat in Wasco county this year, and the harvest this far has averaged 30 bushels to the acre or better, he said. Harvesting is largely over in the closed-in sections around The Dalles, although there still remains much wheat to be threshed farther out. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
The OPA has finally decided that there will be no ceiling prices on the 1943 crop of fresh freestone peaches and Bartlett pears, and this decision is agreed to by the WFA (War Food Administration). The decision was reached when it was learned that a very large percentage of the California freestone peach crop had already been harvested and marketed and that an unexpected ripening of California Bartlett pears had depressed prices. — Hood River News
Principal M.B. Ford, of the White Salmon grade school, states everything is ready for opening of school Aug. 30. During the vacation, the buildings have been placed in fine shape, floors repainted, desks revarnished, etc. The district school board which met Friday evening made and approved a new budget for the district. Mr. Pierson was employed as janitor for the high school. — White Salmon Enterprise
Roaring in from the Redmond air base, between 11:40 a.m. and noon Sunday, 22 army planes with a total personnel of 43 fliers landed at the Dalles City airport amid a waiting ground crew of some 85 men and women officers and privates of the Civil Air Patrol, Portland unit, who guarded and serviced the Redmond planes while the fliers inspected the field and visited The Dalles, the 22 planes were led by Lieutenant Colonel G. Robert Dodson, commanding the 70th reconnaissance group at Redmond. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Oregon-Washington Telephone Co. has notified the state public utility commissioner that it wished to withdraw a revised rate plan it submitted last Feb. 28. The revisions in the tariff reflected a 5.63 per cent annual increase in revenue. Increased rates varied from nothing to $2 a month, depending on the type of service. The tariffs have been under suspension pending completion of the state’s investigation hearings. — Hood River News
Good weather and an abundance of huckleberries resulted in overflowing campgrounds at Cultus Creek and Tillicum camp over the past weekend. Berries are ripe and, in some areas, quite large. Picking is good in most areas. Caution and care are the watchwords; all travelers are reminded of the fire hazard, and the forests in most areas are very dry. Your cooperation in this regard is appreciated. — White Salmon Enterprise
Wasco County Clerk Hal Howard today called attention to a new Oregon law, effective Sept. 2, lengthening the waiting period to seven days for marriage license applicants. The law provides that seven days, rather than tree days as at present, must elapse between the date of license application and issuance of the license. Exceptions are provided, however. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
It will be the second year for a public kindergarten program in Hood River County and the last year for the three-year high school. The county school board has already decided to establish a four-year program at Hood River Valley High School, moving freshmen up from Hood River and Wy’east Junior High to Hood River Valley High. That change will begin for the 1984-1985 school year. — Hood River News
School days will begin again in White Salmon Wednesday with classes starting 15 minutes earlier at all district schools. The change bumps up the time when students must be in their seats and ready to go at 8:35 a.m. Students will get their first holiday less than a week after school starts — Labor Day, Sept. 5. The next day off won’t come until Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Wasco County Planning Commission Tuesday night tabled discussion of the Rajneeshpuram urban growth boundary revision until courts determine the legality of the city’s incorporation. The decision marked the third time in as many meetings that the planning commission decided to table the issue. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The Columbia River Gorge Commission approved a revised work plan for studying air quality in the Gorge last week. This approval kicks off a two year study of the composition an sources of air pollution in the Gorge, according to a commission press release. — Hood River News
Klickitat County Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to vacate the Husum/BZ Corner comprehensive plan and zoning update and start the planning process over again. One appeal, by the Friends of the Columbia Gorge, contended the community could not pass a zoning plan less restrictive than the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area master plan. In response, the county rescinded that portion of the plan. — White Salmon Enterprise
An increasing number of physicians across rural Oregon are relocating, rehiring, or rethinking the way they deliver care as insurance premiums skyrocket in the wake of multi-million court settlements. More cases are being referred to specialists in the metro area, even as physicians — particularly those in obstetrics/gynecology, neurosurgery and other specialties — find it more difficult to recruit doctors from outside Oregon to join their local practices. — The Dalles Chronicle
Global Headlines
1923
Allied Premiers to Confer Over Reparations Note
World Battle For Oil Grips Three Continents
Negro Exodus From South Causes Labor Shortage
1943
Kharkov Captured by Russians; Nazis Said Fleeing
Salero Blasted By Allied Planes In New Assaults
Japanese Claim U.S. Attack Fails
1963
Retired ‘Marm’ Gets Car License
Quiet Coup Is Seen
1983
Brutality in El Salvador not always publicized
Russia offers to scrap missiles
2 Marines killed in Lebanon
2003
Terrorists expand Iraq role
Thousands evacuate BC fire
Exon Valdez case returns
