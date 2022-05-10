The Dalles High Riverhawks won their first Class 5A Intermountain Conference baseball game Saturday, 12-3, over Crook County at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
The Hawks (1-10 IMC, 3-17) snapped an 11-game losing streak.
Ed Ortega said, “We almost had two wins, but we had a bad inning in the first game with four errors that I think ultimately cost us the game. We played pretty good in the second game and we had good pitching from Nolan Donivan, Henry Begay and Riley Brock.”
Led by Brock (2-for-3, two RBI), Donivan (2-for-3, RBI) and junior Manatu Crichton-Tunai (2-for-2, five RBI), the Hawks came out swinging and built a 3-1 first-inning advantage. The Hawks had nine hits, more than enough for the trio of pitchers, who combined for a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks.
The win was the Hawks’ first since April 1, when they won 4-3 at home over the Milwaukie High Mustangs (5-14).
In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cowboys overcame a 3-1 Hawk lead with a six-run second to go on top 9-3. Crook County continued its offensive spurt and built a 13-8 advantage after five innings. The Hawks scored three in the sixth, trimming the margin to 13-11, but the comeback fell short.
“We’re a very young team without any seniors,” said Ortega. “Our lone senior, Austin Agidius, is hurt and he’s out for the season with a separated left shoulder injury. He’s been a great teammate though; he’s been to all the games and my heart breaks for him because he has always put in a ton of effort. He has a great attitude; he’s got good team spirit and he’s a great kid who will be successful in life.”
Crook County outhit The Dalles, 14-12, and the Cowboys capitalized on eight Hawk errors — vs. none of their own. The Dalles junior Braden Schwartz (2-for-2, double, home run, three RBI) led the Hawks’ offense, along with Brock (2-for-3, single, triple, two RBI) and Donivan (2-for-4, two RBI).
On May 3, the Hawks lost at home, 11-2, to the No. 13-ranked Redmond High Panthers (6-5 IMC, 12-9).
“We had one bad inning (against Redmond) and when that happens, we just have to move forward and forget about it,” said Ortega. “We played fairly well defensively. The wind hurt us a couple of times when it carried balls that they (Cowboys) hit pretty well. We just didn’t have a lot of good hits and we actually had only four total. We just didn’t capitalize on any of our scoring opportunities.”
The Hawks play their next game Friday in 3 p.m. home doubleheader in a Gorge rivalry match-up against the No. 5-ranked Hood River Valley High Eagles (9-2 IMC, 14-6). Following the first contest, the Riverhawks will have a ceremony honoring former The Dalles High baseball Coach Bob Brockman, who guided the team from 1986-1991, leading them to the Class 2A state championship in 1987.
“That’s going to be a tough match-up because Hood River is a good club,” said Ortega. “I haven’t seen them play, but I know that they have a new head coach (Max Reitz). They have great pitching, they play pretty good defense and they have lots of seniors (12). We’ll have our work cut out for us. We’ll have a tribute to Coach Brockman between the games, which is awesome. I played for him when I was at The Dalles High School. He’s one of my all-time favorite persons and teacher, too, so it’s going to be cool to honor him.”
