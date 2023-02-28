The Dalles High Riverhawks concluded the regular season by winning their final Tri-Valley Conference game and earning an OSAA Class 4A girls basketball play-in round postseason berth. The Riverhawks’ season ended five days later at Junction City.

The No. 14 ranked Riverhawks (4-6 TVC, 10-11 overall), guided by second-year Coach Darcey Hodges, won 44-43 over the No. 13 ranked Molalla High Indians (4-6 TVC, 12-9 overall) Feb. 21 on Senior Night at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym. “That was a fun game and the girls played well and worked hard together,” said Hodges of the regular-season finale. “It was kind of an exciting way to end the regular season.”