The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team competed in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference tournament April 18 at Eagle Crest Resort Ridge Golf Course in Redmond and sophomore Nellie Wilkinson had an outstanding performance, shooting 97 to take third place overall individually.
The Dalles sophomore Katelyn Vassar also had a top-10 ranking, as she finished ninth overall at 103. A total of 30 players from seven different schools participated in the event, which marked the Hawks’ sixth tournament this season. The Hawks had two golfers and weren’t eligible for a team score.
Merritt O’Gorman of the Crook County High Cowgirls, earned medalist honors with an 89, followed by Elizabeth Richardson of Redmond High at 90. Redmond won the tourney with a score of 430, followed by Crook County (436), the Ridgeview High Ravens (445), the Hood River Valley High Eagles (486) and the Pendleton High Buckaroos (492).
The Dalles and Hood River both entered a tournament on Monday at The Dalles Country Club’s nine-hole course (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks will compete in their next event May 2 at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.
