In last week’s big news, the dynastic MWB trio won the high scoring Fraternal league for the umpteenth time at Orchard Lanes.
Congratulations to the champs, Levi Phelps, Rich Sabo and Bill Morrissey. Young Levi Phelps is the only member that remains from his team’s long list of past champions but he has carried MWB all season. We have watched him as he upped his game to all-star quality this season, carrying a sparkling 214 average. MWB won in a four team roll-off for the title with round winners, The 3 Pendejos, 6th Street Bistro and Electronics Assemblers. MWB earned their spot in the roll-off as the wild card team that won the most points but didn’t win a round. MWB won by nearly 100 sticks in the roll-off with 2,050 pins to The 3 Pendejos 1,953, Electronics Assemblers 1,932 and 6th Street Bistro 1,872. Jeremy Bloom tried to carry his Bistro squad with a 680 series but it wasn’t enough. Levi led his MWB boys with a 669 set.
•••
Here are the individual scoring highlights in the Fraternal league this season: high average, men: Patrick Olson 222, women: Bernie Keys, 194; high series, men: Jeremy Bloom, 822, women: Bernie Keys, 687; high game, men: Jeff Miller, 300 (2), Josh Worth, 300, Jeremy Bloom, 300 and Levi Phelps, 300, women, Bernie Keys, 264; Individual points: George (No-tap) Buck 52.5.
•••
We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who bowled in the Fraternal, the best league in the gorge. It was full, with 12 teams which makes it even better. The Fraternal is more fun than a barrel of monkeys, a touch on the competitive side but very friendly. So, folks, if you want to bowl with the big boys and girls, don’t be intimidated and get a spot in the Fraternal. It’s been a great season, we can’t believe it’s over, we miss you already. Enjoy the warm days of summer but don’t be strangers, drop on in to say hi and bowl a few games to stay sharp for next season which starts the first week in September. You’ll be glad you did.
•••
The senior Colts & Fillies league also completed their second half last week, which ended up in a tie for first between The Outsiders and Jesse’s Team. Congratulations to Patsy Busick, Sue Spellman and Ed Busick on The Outsiders and Debbie Moser, Jesse Flores and Mike Parke on Jesse’s team. They get to bask in the limelight with Verna’s Team, Polly Bull, John Lyon and Ken Kramer who won the first half.
•••
Here are the individual scoring highlights for the season in the Colts and Fillies: high average, men: Mike Parke, 205, women: Bernie Keys, 186; high series: men, Mike Parke 720, women: Bernie Keys, 667; high game, men: Mick Sherrell, 279, women: Bernie Keys, 246.
•••
We also want to thank everyone who bowled in the senior Colts & Fillies league. Our seniors have a great time in league; it’s the perfect activity for socializing with their bowling buddies and they get a kick out of busting up those poor 3-pound, 6-ounce pins. The good thing about that is those pins just stand there, waiting to be knocked down and it feels so good to turn them into sawdust! This league may be done but don’t fret folks, there will be a senior summer league so the camaraderie will continue. For more info on Orchard Lanes summer leagues and programs contact Pat Olson at the lanes, 1141 Tucker Road, or call 386-1326.
•••
The unique championship bracket tournament in the Monday night Industrial league had its final four matches last week. Pat’s Pro Shop blitzed Hood River Supply 22-3 and Wild Giant Studio edged Collins Aerospace 17-8. Joey Sheirbon and Patrick Olson dominated in their win over Supply. Joey crunched the pins with a beautiful 674 set and Patrick was just back of that with a 667. Overall, the Pro Shop crew blasted Supply by 141 pins. The Aerospace and Studio match was low scoring and close, shaking out with the favored Studio boys winning because they bowled closer to their average. The two teams were only 69 pins apart in their three game match.
•••
The Industrial will have its final championship match this week between the no. 1 seed, Pat’s Pro Shop vs. the no. 5 seed, Wild Giant Studio. It should be a good match, both teams are fairly even, the Pro Shop has a 591 game average whereas the Studio is a smidge better with a 603 average, just a 12 pin difference between these two juggernauts. Who do you think will prevail? Are the sparks going to fly? Several of the best bowlers in the Gorge are on these teams so if things get intense, we could see some huge scores. Let’s go bowling everybody!
TEAM OF THE WEEK:
Jeff Miller722
Patrick Olson722
Steve Byers689
Lynn Spellman688
Jeremy Bloom680
3,501 Total pins
LEAGUE HIGH SCRATCH GAMES AND SERIES
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Steve Byers: 237, 237, 689
Lynn Spellman: 253, 245, 688
Joey Sheirbon: 256, 674
Patrick Olson: 245, 667
Kevin Harris: 279
Nancy Asai: 203
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Lynn Spellman: 212, 204,
203, 619
Mike Parke: 216, 206, 604
Ken Kramer: 232
Dave Baumsteiger: 205
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Jeff Miller: 251, 245, 722
Patrick Olson: 261, 239, 722
Jeremy Bloom: 245, 680
Levi Phelps: 257, 669
Josh Worth: 253, 669
Jeff Brittle: 236
