In an abbreviated season, the Eagles’ strong run through the regular season landed them ranked 12th in the state and a birth into the Metro Tournament Championship.
First up for the squad was the 5th ranked Lake Oswego Lakers May 13.
The game was a tough one for the Eagles against the Lakers as a slow start against a strong top ranked team lead to a 15-4 loss and a trip to the consolation bracket.
It was one goal each for seniors Ryder Green and Nathaniel Meyer, junior Ryan Salmon and sophomore Michael Frost. Goalie Hugh Dalbey had 9 amazing saves.
The Eagles moved on to take on the Tualatin Timberwolves on Saturday, May 15. In a very physical matchup, the team found themselves behind at the half by 5 goals. A strong start in the second half led to a momentum shift with Hood River reducing the deficit to 2 goals at the 7-minute mark and a score of 6-8.
Unfortunately for the Eagles the game was suspended due to darkness. The field lights weren’t operational due to a lighting project that was in process at Henderson stadium.
Scores for the Eagles came from freshman Milo Kitchings with 1, senior Diesel Henderson with 2 and senior Nathaniel Meyer for 3. Freshman Finn Spence battled for 14 out of 18 faceoff wins on the night.
At press time, Coach Mike FitzSimons was waiting to hear from the OHSLA if the game would be rescheduled or called. If it is called, that will end the Eagles season at 4-4. An update will be sent to the Columbia Gorge News if the game will be replayed.
