The Dufur High Rangers had a rough start to their Class 1A football season opener as they lost 66-6 to the St. Paul High Buckaroos Sept. 1 in the 20th Annual Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School.

The Rangers, guided by Coach Jack Henderson, were outplayed in every aspect of the game against a Buckaroos’ team with an experience and size advantage along with having nearly twice as many players as Dufur.