An early-season preview meet Friday at Vancouver Lake showed that the Columbia High girls cross country team is closing in on the Trico League’s elite program, Seton Catholic.

It’s very early in the season, so it’s a little premature to make rash predictions, but the Bruins’ girls program under Coach Michael Hannigan is trending in the right direction. The meet, the Clark County Jamboree, drew 15 teams of various enrollment levels, including four from the Class 1A Trico. No overall team scores were kept, as the races were divided by year in school.

