The young Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team concluded the Class 1A Trico League season on the road Oct. 28, losing 4-0 to Castle Rock at Castle Rock High School.
Columbia, guided by third-year Coach Adriana Clayton, finished its 13-game season with an overall mark of 6-7.
“We had kind of a tough season, but we learned a lot and the girls are very resilient,” said Clayton. “Castle Rock had one girl who played really well and had a hat trick.
“We’re a young team with nine freshmen, so we’re really looking forward to the next few years. We had our awards banquet Friday, and I gave our four seniors the captain awards because they really displayed such great leadership skills and they’re disciplined, and they just set a good example for the rest of the team.”
The seniors who concluded their Columbia High School soccer careers included Kayli Evans, Lindsey Walters, Maddie Uthmann, and Taryn Johnston. Columbia’s leading scorers were junior Piper Hicks and freshman Saylor Hauge with five goals apiece.
“Whenever we did score, it was a collaborative effort with other teammates getting in on the stat sheet with assists, including Evans, Siena Clayton, Taylor Hanson and Sequoia Cohen,” Clayton said.
