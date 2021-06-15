Senior Kai Robertson and junior Gus Decker, each a multi-sport athlete and honor roll student, were awarded the 2021 Rick Aldrich award at Horizon Christian School. They received the awards between Horizon’s girls and boys basketball games Friday.
Rick Aldrich was a key part of the Horizon community before his unexpected passing in 2012 at the age of 54. Aldrich was a coach and mentor to many Horizon students.
“One aspect of coaching and mentoring in particular in which Rick excelled was helping students realize the importance of hard work and how that hard work would help them realize their potential,” Athletic Director Ron Haynes said. “For whatever they wanted in life, whatever goals they wanted to accomplish, through hard work and faith anything is possible.”
Robertson is a 2021 Horizon graduate and a letter winner in soccer, basketball, track and field and golf; he plans to attend Oregon State University. Decker completed her junior year at Horizon and also is a letter winner in soccer, basketball, and track and field.
