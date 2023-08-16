THE DALLES — Following their regular meeting Aug. 2, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners held a work session focusing on the proposal of an athletic complex to replace Kramer Fields.

In November 2021, Mid-Columbia Medical Center — now known as Adventist Health Columbia Gorge — proposed building a new state-of-the-art hospital campus on the county property at 808 Walnut St. in The Dalles, which currently houses Kramer Fields. In their initial presentation, they also emphasized the importance of Kramer Fields to the community and introduced the idea of building a new athletic complex in Wasco County to replace it.