Thomas Hochman named to dean’s list
BURLINGTON, VT. — Thomas Hochman, mathematics major, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont. Hochman, from Hood River, is in the College of Arts and Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
UVM is a Public Ivy and top 100 national research university educating 10,700 undergraduate students, 1,627 graduate students, 776 certificate and non-degree students, and 478 M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine. Visit uvm.edu.
SNHU announces fall 2021 president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2021 president’s list: Laura Habla of The Dalles and Samantha Davis of White Salmon. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
Amber Hillegas named to honor roll at SFCC
SPOKANE — Amber Hillegas of Goldendale has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2021. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll. Congratulations on this academic achievement.
Community Colleges of Spokane includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties. Visit www.ccs.spokane.edu.
Commented