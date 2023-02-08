HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River is moving forward with renovating the intersection of Second and Oak Street in downtown Hood River. After a recent downtown business meeting, Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder confirmed that city staff are expecting to go out for bid later this month, with construction slated to begin after Labor Day.
“The city will be putting the project out to bid early to streamline the construction process, as several of the components for the lights have a very long lead time,” said Elder.
