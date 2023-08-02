Eyes of an elder 1.jpg

Women learn to knit before and after their fistula surgeries. Fistulas occur when women have prolonged labor and do not have access to receiving adequate medical support such as a C-section. Not having access to proper treatment causes permanent damage and often leaves the women leaking urine and/or stools for the rest of their life, unless they are provided reparative surgery.

 Photo courtesy Linda Chamberlain

“Hey Mom, what are your thoughts about male circumcision?”

It was about 11:30 p.m. when I received this telephone call from my daughter. She was writing a paper for her college sociology class that would begin a 23-year adventure for me.

Eyes of an elder 2.jpg

Linda Chamberlain, at right, with a blanket made by women who learned to knit before and after their fistula repair surgeries. 