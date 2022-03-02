The City of The Dalles will be hosting a virtual town hall from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, in order to discuss visions for the figure of the city. The meeting will be conducted by Aubrie Koenig of Barney and Worth, the strategic planning consulting firm working with the city on the visioning.
The meeting will be interactive, with residents being able to provide input. At the meeting, the goal will be to set priorities for the city and create a 20-year vision for the community.
This town hall comes following 450 responses to a survey, conducted throughout December and January, that collected community input regarding thoughts and feelings on the direction of the city for the next two decades. Residents were encouraged to provide feedback on what needs improvement and what the city should prioritize.
According to Koenig at the last regular city council meeting on Feb. 14, some of the big responses to the survey included a focus on upgrading the high school as well as public health facilities, supporting affordable housing opportunities, and maintaining bike paths, walking trails and river access.
The March 9 town hall will be held via Zoom. Those interested in participating can sign up to attend at www.ci.the-dalles.or.us/community_links.htm.
