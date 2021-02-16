Child therapy business helps Gorge non-profit serving abused kids
As part of a #ShareTheLove campaign all month long, Play Works Children’s Therapies of Hood River is matching donations made to SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge. Play Works will match every dollar donated in-person at their clinic (1700 12th St., Hood River) or on their online GoFundMe campaign, up to $2,000.
“We feel so honored to partner with SafeSpace this February, as we are all working toward helping children reach their full potential in the greater Columbia River Gorge area,” said Play Works Owner and Executive Director Sarah McDonnell.
PlayWorks is the sole pediatric therapy clinic in the State of Oregon offering speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and ABA autism services under one roof.
“We feel deeply connected to the mission of SafeSpace,” said McDonnell.
SafeSpace brings together, in one location, child protective service investigators, law enforcement, prosecutors, and medical and mental health professionals to help children who have experienced abuse and trauma. “SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge is so grateful for Play Works support,” said SafeSpace CAC Executive Director Beatriz Lynch. “We help kids feel safe telling their stories of abuse. The need for our service continues to grow, so we are very appreciative of Play Works’ contribution.”
Donations can be made at GoFund.Me/728e061f or dropped off at 1700 12th Street, Suite C, Hood River, OR 97031. For more information, visit www.playworks4kids.com.
PlayWorks is the sole organization in the State of Oregon offering speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and ABA autism services under one roof, and offers the only Center for Autism Services in the greater Gorge area. With a vision of a Gorge where no child is excluded from discovering their full potential, the mission of PlayWorks is to provide play-focused, evidence-based pediatric therapy services to help children and their families live more fulfilling lives.
For more information, please visit www.playworks4kids.com.
SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge provides medical exams, forensic interviews, family advocacy, and therapy to victims of child abuse. Their mission is to reduce trauma to child victims of child abuse in a safe and healing environment. Between Oregon and Washington, SafeSpace serves children and their families in Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Wheeler, and Klickitat counties.
Commented