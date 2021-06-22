On June 9, the Oregon House approved SB 289 (Ayes, 41; Nays, 17; Excused, 2). This follows on passage this April in the Oregon Senate by a wide bipartisan margin (Ayes, 25; Nays, 3; Excused, 2). The product of a special task force convenes last year by the Governor’s Office, the bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing.
The recently passed legislation the bill would help protect the public from bias crimes by prohibiting persons convicted of these crimes on public lands under ORS 166.155 and ORS 166.165 from using state parks and state waters for a period of at least six months, but not longer than five years. It would also suspend or revoke licenses for recreation uses and prohibit the issuance of licenses for a period of at least six months, but not longer than five years.
In reaction to the bill’s final passage, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Executive Director Kevin Gorman said, “Oregon’s public lands are intended for all members of the public to enjoy. But the incidence of bias crimes on these lands creates an invisible barrier to access, striking fear and anxiety in those individuals whose skin color, gender identity, ethnic background, or religious beliefs could make them targets of harassment or attacks. When some don’t feel safe on lands meant to benefit everyone, it’s a detriment to all Oregonians.”
Friends Conservation Director Michael Lang, who testified in support of SB 289 in its May House Judiciary hearing, added, “By passing SB 289, the Oregon House has joined its colleagues in the Senate in sending a clear, unmistakable message: Bias crimes on Oregon public lands and waterways will not be tolerated. We call on leaders in Washington State to follow suit and take similar action to ensure equal protection on both sides of the Columbia Gorge. No matter what side of the river you may live on or visit, the Gorge should be a welcoming space for all.”
On May 26, Friends of the Columbia Gorge hosted a virtual discussion (“Outdoor Access for All”) — organized in collaboration with Comunidades, Love is King, and People of Colors Outdoors — to explore the opportunities and challenges in ensuring equitable access for all to state parks and lands in the Columbia Gorge and beyond across both Oregon and Washington. A video archive of the discussion is available at gorgefriends.org/newsroom/news/2021-05-27/friends-presents-outdoor-access-for-all-virtual-discuss.html.
“Today, leaders in Salem took a crucial step to address concerns by many across Oregon about safety, access, and equity in the outdoors and ensure that public lands really are our lands — places to be enjoyed by all without fear of reprisal for simply existing in a public space. We thank Gov. Brown’s Task Force on the Outdoors for taking public concerns seriously and the Legislature for developing and passing this important bill,” Gorman said.
By Friends of the Columbia Gorge
On June 9, the Oregon House approved SB 289 (Ayes, 41; Nays, 17; Excused, 2). This follows on passage this April in the Oregon Senate by a wide bipartisan margin (Ayes, 25; Nays, 3; Excused, 2). The product of a special task force convenes last year by the Governor’s Office, the bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. The recently passed legislation the bill would help protect the public from bias crimes by prohibiting persons convicted of these crimes on public lands under ORS 166.155 and ORS 166.165 from using state parks and state waters for a period of at least six months, but not longer than five years. It would also suspend or revoke licenses for recreation uses and prohibit the issuance of licenses for a period of at least six months, but not longer than five years.In reaction to the bill’s final passage, Friends of the Columbia Gorge Executive Director Kevin Gorman said, “Oregon’s public lands are intended for all members of the public to enjoy. But the incidence of bias crimes on these lands creates an invisible barrier to access, striking fear and anxiety in those individuals whose skin color, gender identity, ethnic background, or religious beliefs could make them targets of harassment or attacks. When some don’t feel safe on lands meant to benefit everyone, it’s a detriment to all Oregonians.”Friends Conservation Director Michael Lang, who testified in support of SB 289 in its May House Judiciary hearing, added, “By passing SB 289, the Oregon House has joined its colleagues in the Senate in sending a clear, unmistakable message: Bias crimes on Oregon public lands and waterways will not be tolerated. We call on leaders in Washington State to follow suit and take similar action to ensure equal protection on both sides of the Columbia Gorge. No matter what side of the river you may live on or visit, the Gorge should be a welcoming space for all.”On May 26, Friends of the Columbia Gorge hosted a virtual discussion (“Outdoor Access for All”) — organized in collaboration with Comunidades, Love is King, and People of Colors Outdoors — to explore the opportunities and challenges in ensuring equitable access for all to state parks and lands in the Columbia Gorge and beyond across both Oregon and Washington. A video archive of the discussion is available at gorgefriends.org/newsroom/news/2021-05-27/friends-presents-outdoor-access-for-all-virtual-discuss.html.“Today, leaders in Salem took a crucial step to address concerns by many across Oregon about safety, access, and equity in the outdoors and ensure that public lands really are our lands — places to be enjoyed by all without fear of reprisal for simply existing in a public space. We thank Gov. Brown’s Task Force on the Outdoors for taking public concerns seriously and the Legislature for developing and passing this important bill,” Gorman said.
Commented