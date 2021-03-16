An arrest was made, with charges including drugs and money laundering, following a traffic stop by Oregon State Police on March 8.
Trooper Jake Ferrer reported in an OSP log item that he stopped a vehicle at 10:38 a.m. for a traffic violation near milepost 94 on I-84 westbound. During the stop, the driver appeared to be impaired, Ferrer said. The driver submitted to field sobriety tests and was ultimately arrested for DUII. A firearm was located on the subject during the arrest. More than $90,000 of U.S. currency was seized as well as various marijuana products.
The driver, Brandon Lee Westover, 19, Vancouver, Wash., was lodged at NORCOR for DUII, money laundering, engaging in a financial transaction in property derived from unlawful activity, unlawful import/export marijuana, and unlawful possession/concealment of a firearm.
