Substance Use Disorder treatment is about to become easier to access in the Gorge
Mid-Columbia Center For Living (MCCFL) has received an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) grant to increase access to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment services to improve the rate of successful recovery from addiction, according to a press release. The agency serves Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties.
The new program will be called “MIST,” for Medically Intensive Sustained Treatment. Based on the concept that addiction is a chronic disease, treatment is designed to help people learn to successfully manage their disease rather than letting the disease manage them.
The SUD treatment services will include medically assisted treatment when appropriate, in addition to evidence-based group and individual therapy.
“The program has opened a new and more direct door to SUD treatment services,” said Dr. June Gower, executive director of MCCFL.
The program is a team approach to SUD Treatment. It starts with the support of peer mentors, who facilitate initial access and support ongoing adherence to treatment. There are medical services that evaluate for disease-related medical issues and assess the need for medically-assisted treatment.
Central to the program are group and individual SUD counselors, who give those suffering with substance abuse the tools they need for successful sober living.
MCCFL is the regional Behavioral Health Provider for Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties. In addition to SUD services, they provide mental and behavioral health services to the community, including both children and adults.
