AJ Valencia

AJ Valencia, incoming athletic director for White Salmon Valley Schools, spoke at last week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Bingen-White Salmon, outlining his priorities for the year.

White Salmon Valley Superintendent Sean McGeeney, who is now in his second year at White Salmon schools, introduced the incoming AD to the audience.