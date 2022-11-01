E. 9th Street nuisance removal

Rubble is all that remains of a structure in the city right-of-way at E. 9th and Quinton streets that was slated for removal by the city council.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles denied an abatement appeal from R. Douglas Powell on Monday, following the declaration of a house in the public right-of-way as a public nuisance at the last regular city council meeting.

The ownership of the house, located on E Ninth Street, has been disputed. In 2015, Powell purchased the parcel directly south of and adjacent to the right-of-way where the house is located and “wrongly assumed the house was on the property,” Powell said at the meeting. Since his purchase of the property, he has been renting it out.