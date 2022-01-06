Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Commercial vehicles exiting Interstate 84 hunt for a place to park along West 6th Street in The Dalles Jan. 6. The closure of the freeway in the early morning between Hood River and Troutdale derailed commercial traffic heading both west and east through the Columbia River Gorge. Highway 14 in Washington remained open to cars, but closed to commercial vehicles.
Several landslides have closed I-84 in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River. These photos were taken at milepost 37 near McCord Creek. Additional closures include NE Frontage Road east of Dodson near the Elowah Falls trailhead. Avoid the area.
Mark B. Gibson photo
Landslide closes I84 between Troutdale and Hood River. For updated information, visit www.tripcheck.com, the Oregon Department of Transportation website.
According to an ODOT post on Facebook Jan. 6, it is expected this will be a lengthy closure. Complicating crew efforts is a jack-knifed truck with a punctured fuel tank at MP 53, ODOT stated.
There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen, so US 26 is the viable detour for connecting Central Oregon to the Portland area.
SR 14 in Washington State is closed to vehicles over 10,000 GVW in both directions at MP 17 near the Hood River Bridge until further notice. For updates use TripCheck.com in Oregon and WSDOT’s Real-Time travel map in Washington.
Winter weather and a landslide west of Cascade Locks contributed to the closures, according to www.tripcheck.com, the Oregon Department of Transportation travel site. The interstate is closed both directions east of Troutdale and west of Hood River. All lanes and ramps are affected.
According to a post by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, "The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed in both directions near Ainsworth State Park due to a land slide. Today is not the day to go chasing waterfalls in the Gorge. Avoid the area."
The department posted the following photographs of the slides:
