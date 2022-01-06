The Wasco County Sheriff's office has received multiple reports of power outages and power lines down throughout several areas of the county, according to a Facebook post on the sheriff's page.
For power lines that are hanging lower than usual, power outages, or other non-emergent hazards residents are encouraged to contact your local power company.
For power lines lying in the roadway, contact Wasco County Dispatch via non-emergency (541-296-5454) and do not touch the line, drive over it, or attempt to move it yourself.
For emergency power line issues — lines "arching and sparking" — call 911 right away and stay clear of the immediate area.
Please be patient, crews are working as quickly as they can to restore power and resolve outages.
Helpful Phone Numbers:
North Wasco County PUD: 541-296-2226
Wasco Electric: 541-296-2740
Pacific Power: 888-221-7070
Wasco County Non Emergency: 541-296-5454
The Dalles City Police Non Emergency: 541-296-2233
Emergencies? Dial 911
Tags
Recommended for you
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Husum fire district shares information on home structure fires
- Multiple areas in Klickitat County affected by outages
- Ice and snow impacts power lines
- Council approves inspection for Waldron building
- ‘Some sense of normalcy’ returned for sports: 2021 year in review
- Riverhawk boys look to change fortunes against Goldendale
- Trout Lake girls start new year ranked No. 1 in 1A
- Riverhawk girls host Hillsboro on Wednesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.