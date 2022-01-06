Power line ice

Ice and snow hangs from power lines in rural Wasco County.

 Wasco County Sheriff's office

The Wasco County Sheriff's office has received multiple reports of power outages and power lines down throughout several areas of the county, according to a Facebook post on the sheriff's page.

For power lines that are hanging lower than usual, power outages, or other non-emergent hazards residents are encouraged to contact your local power company.
For power lines lying in the roadway, contact Wasco County Dispatch via non-emergency (541-296-5454) and do not touch the line, drive over it, or attempt to move it yourself.
For emergency power line issues — lines "arching and sparking" — call 911 right away and stay clear of the immediate area.
Please be patient, crews are working as quickly as they can to restore power and resolve outages.
Helpful Phone Numbers:
North Wasco County PUD: 541-296-2226
Wasco Electric: 541-296-2740
Pacific Power: 888-221-7070
Wasco County Non Emergency: 541-296-5454
The Dalles City Police Non Emergency: 541-296-2233
Emergencies? Dial 911