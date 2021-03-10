The Hood River Valley Adult Center has raised $250,000 locally in Phase One of its Capital Funds Campaign.
“Our community has spoken, and is behind the center,” said Amy Mallett, executive director. “The board of directors, Capital Funds Campaign committee and staff of the center offer sincere thanks to everyone who donated towards Phase One of this campaign. These funds will go towards a remodeled kitchen, where meals for the Meals on Wheels program, and congregate meals are prepared.”
Phase Two of the Capital Funds Campaign is now underway, and matching grants are being sought.
Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital is offering the services of their grant writer, Paul Lindberg, for this effort.
Once these grant funds have been received, work will begin to remodel the kitchen at the center.
Upon completion of this new kitchen, a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration will take place, adhering to Hood River County COVID-19 guidelines that are in place at that time.
The HRVAC Board of Directors and Capital Funds Campaign committee members are now looking towards Phases Three and Four of this campaign.
Funds will be raised in the same way as in Phases One and Two, with local donations being matched by grants.
Upgrades planned
These funds will be used to upgrade the center in the following ways:
Install an automatic sliding front door for ease and safety of entrance and exit
Replace flooring with a safe, non-slip material for walkers and wheelchairs
Finish the second-floor space for use as offices and meeting rooms
Install an elevator for access to second floor offices and meeting rooms, and ground floor Thrift Store project
Remodel the first-floor lobby, meeting rooms and dining room
Install a COVID-19 air purification and circulation filter to the new HVAC system
“While our community is taking time to celebrate the success of Phase One, we are also focusing on future improvements at the center,” said Mallet. “Thank you for standing with the center and supporting these improvements! “
Tax deductible donations for this continuing Capital Funds Campaign can be made online by visiting www.hrvac.org/donate, or mail your check to HRVAC, 2010 Sterling Drive, Hood River, OR 97031.
Non-profit organizations looking to lease office space in the upcoming remodeled second-floor of the center should contact Mallett at 541-386-2060.
