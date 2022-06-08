Children are starting this summer with more books in their homes.
First Book has given out books to students who have few children’s books at home. Over the past 6 months throughout Wasco and Hood River counties, books have been given at the following locations:
OCDC Migrant Head Start. “We promote language and literacy at school and at home and teach parents that they are their children’s first teacher. First Book books play a huge part in allowing parents to engage in both language and literacy with their child at home.”
Klahre House, The Next Door. “Our First Book grants have given students funds to purchase their own books to keep at their foster homes and allow them opportunities for entertainment through reading outside of school.” Said one teacher, “I have seen students enter our program with disdain for reading, and become hungry readers once they discover books that grab their attention.
ExCEL After School Program/Hood River School District. “ExCEL offers students enrichment opportunities in the extended day after school. They are provided time to enjoy reading and have quiet free silent reading time. By providing First Book books that can stay in the students home, reading is brought into the students house and can be shared with older and younger siblings, grandparents, and parents. Parent involvement is a big component of our program. First Book has been a critical supplement to efforts to encourage students to read where libraries and bookstores have been harder to access. Students are able to find high interest books with inspiring characters that represent their cultural diversity.”
May Street Elementary. “May Street English Language Learners program utilizes the First Book grant to provide high interest books to the program’s English Learners and their younger and older siblings. Students participate in ordering, unpacking and sorting the books. The process allows them to interact with literacy in multiple avenues. The primary distribution of books has become the central activity to our annual Hispanic Parent celebration.”
Chenowith and Colonel Wright Elementary (K-3rd grade). “First Book books were used at the schools (1 book/week) in classrooms, and then sent home for continued enjoyment. At school they were read as a class, in pairs, and independently. Different teachers did different activities as well. I still have students who will see one of the books and exclaim, ‘Oh! I have that book! I like/love that book.’ When the books were sent home, we also provided handouts for families with at-home reading activity ideas. Some of the way books were used in the school setting include class discussion about connections they made to the stories, favorite books and/or parts of books (and why), writing about their connections/favorites, read-aloud (teachers and students), picture walks, buddy reading, and independent reading.”
Wasco County and Hood River County First Book received funding from United Way of the Columbia Gorge, Hood River Lions Foundation, Gorge Community Foundation-Dr. Issai and Dr. Ellen Hosiosky Fund and Saxby/Sharp Fund, Northwest Natural Gas, Wasco Masonic Lodge, and generous donations from local people who support the emerging literacy of children and want to see children experience the joys of having and reading books.
The First Book in the Columbia Gorge community is asking for donations in order to give out books in the new school year. If you can give, send your tax deductible donation to First Book Hood River County, PO Box 221 Hood River, OR 97031 or First Book Wasco County, P.O. Box 82 The Dalles, OR 97058.
If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541 490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net.
You can now give a donation directly to the local effort through the new websites, www.firstbook/hoodriver and www.firstbook/wasco.
