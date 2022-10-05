During the Sept. 22 North Wasco County District 21 School Board meeting, Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, along with Teaching, Learning and Assessment Director Lauren Merklin, Human Resources Director Sandy Harris, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kara Flath and Amy Hampton presented the year one priorities of District 21’s five-year strategic plan.

NWCSD21 Carolyn Bernal.jpg

North Wasco County School District Superintendent Carolyn Bernal 

The plan, which was initially presented in the Aug. 25 school board meeting, identifies priority areas within D21 that the district will focus on meeting set goals and action plans over the course of the next five years. The identified priority areas are the student experience, teaching and learning, community engagement, staffing and facilities. During the meeting, the presentation outlined the goals and priorities the district will be focusing in these areas over the course of the 2022-23 school year.