Friday, May 21 is the deadline for candidates to file for office in the upcoming election in Washington. According to the Klickitat County Auditor's Office, candidates must complete and submit their online declaration by 4 p.m. or submit in person by 5 p.m.
The candidate withdrawal deadline is set for Monday, May 24 at 5 p.m.
In west Klickitat County, multiple offices are open to candidates, seen below. The list covers all available positions within Columbia Gorge News’ coverage area. A full comprehensive list can be found here.
City of Bingen
City council positions 1, 3, 4, and 5
City of Bingen Mayor
City of White Salmon
City council positions 3, 4, and 5
Public Cemetery District No. 1 (White Salmon)
Commission positions 2 and 3
Public Cemetery District No. 3 (Glenwood)
Commission positions 1, 2, and 3
White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District
Commission positions 1, 2, 4 ,5
Park and Recreational District 1
Comissioner positions 2, 3, and 5
Hospital District No. 2 (Skyline Health)
Commissioner positions 2, and 3
Trout Lake Fire District No. 1
Commissioner positions 1 and 5
Husum Fire District No. 3
Commissioner position 1
Lyle Fire District No. 4
Commissioner position 1
Dallesport Fire District No. 6
Commissioner positions 1 and 3
Glenwood Fire District No. 8
Commissioner position 1
Wishram Fire District No. 11
Commissioner position 1
Klickitat Fire District No. 12
Commissioner position 2
Port of Klickitat
Commissioner position 1
Wishram School District
Board positions 3, 4, and 5
Trout Lake School District
Board positions 2, 3, and 5
Glenwood School District
Board positions 1, 2, 3, and 4
Klickitat School District
Board positions 2 and 4
White Salmon School District
Board positions 3 and 5
Lyle School District
Board positions 2 and 4
