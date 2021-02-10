This past year has put Americans to the test. The pandemic of 2020 has put us all on edge. It continues to be a global tragedy. In addition to creating overwhelming health concerns and a tremendous loss of life, it has highlighted economic instability and exacerbated poverty. More and more individuals and families have been pulled into insecure situations, affecting them physically, mentally and financially.
And yet, for many of us, these problems are not new.
January 2021 was a month that challenges us all and makes us reflect on what it means to be a part of society in the United States of America. As we honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the third Monday in January, we recalled his messages of freedom, equality, justice and love that still resonate and we remembered that his efforts as a citizen activist for civil rights and peace are just as relevant today as they were nearly 60 years ago. We know that this mission is not over.
Community Action Agencies were created out of this Civil Rights era of the 1960s and are as relevant today as they were then. Conditions existed across the nation that prompted action of lawmakers to support the most vulnerable members of our society. In 1964, 19 percent of Americans were unable to meet their basic needs and lived in poverty, as noted by a March 2016 report, “Poverty in the United States: 50-Year Trends and Safety Net Impacts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”
“Unfortunately, many Americans live on the outskirts of hope — some because of their poverty, and some because of their color, and all too many because of both. Our task is to help replace their despair with opportunity,” said President Lyndon B. Johnson during his State of the Union Address on Jan. 8, 1964. “Our aim is not only to relieve the symptom of poverty, but to cure it and, above all, to prevent it” (www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/annual-message-the-congress-the-state-the-union-25).
President Johnson noted that the “War on Poverty” must be a joint endeavor. “But this attack, to be effective, must also be organized at the state and the local level and must be supported and directed by state and local efforts,” he said. This led to the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, which created the Community Action Agency Network of national and locally-focused organizations.
In 1966, two new agencies were created in the Gorge: Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) serves Skamania and Klickitat counties, and is one of 30 in Washington; and Mid- Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) serves Wasco, Hood River, and Sherman counties, and is one of 17 in Oregon.
Today, every county in the U.S. is covered by the Community Action Agency network. Each organization uniquely reflects the needs of their communities. Community Action Agencies listen directly to the people they serve. Clients are involved at every level of the agency and help guide decisions and programming.
Strengthening community by WAGAP works with community partners in support of existing programs and to implement new programs that aid the most vulnerable residents. It helps residents improve their circumstances, with the goal for them to become independent.
Emergency situations can occur for anyone, at any point in their life. The loss of a job, home or property, an unexpected accident, a medical condition, a violent act — all of these things can all put someone in an unsecured position and lead them into poverty. Other underlying conditions in a community can put someone at risk of poverty. Lack of affordable housing, a high cost of living, lack of living wage jobs, lack of transportation, lack of childcare, lack of healthcare facilities, lack of education opportunities, and discrimination are all factors that intersect in conditions of poverty.
The WAGAP Food Bank system, and programs for Housing, Energy & Weatherization, Programs for Peaceful Living, Crime Victim Services and Care Coordination all help someone weather the storm and get back on their feet. Additional services include the Second Hand Rose thrift store, the Community Youth Center and youth substance use prevention programs.
If you are in need, please reach out. There is no shame, we are all in this together.
For Skamania and Klickitat County residents, contact WAGAP using the client toll free number, 800-755-1192, or, in an emergency involving domestic or sexual violence, call the 24 Hour Crisis Pager, 844-493-1709, or go online to www.wagap.org.
Hood River, Wasco or Sherman county residents, contact MCCAC at 541-386-4027 in Hood River or 541- 298-5131 in The Dalles.
Commented