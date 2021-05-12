The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community is bringing back the community reading program known as KOOBDOOGA (“A Good Book” read backwards) in October.
This year’s title is “A River Lost” by Blaine Harden. Free copies of the book are available now for artists interested in creating a work inspired by the book. Additional books will be available to the general public during the summer.
Submitted art will be displayed virtually throughout the month of October, with an online reception on Sept. 30. Works in all mediums are welcome, including acrylics, oils, pastels, photography, fiber arts, beadwork, mixed media, etc. Interested artists should pick up a book at the White Salmon Valley Community Library.
High resolution photos of the art work must be submitted by Sept. 18 to be included in the online art show. The art exhibition will not be juried; however, the KOOBDOOGA committee reserves the right to reject works that do not meet the exhibition criteria.
In addition to the art show, The Friends of the Library will host a series of four presentations each Thursday in October from 6:30-8 p.m. Scheduled presentations include author Harden, author and photographer Peter Marbach, river explorer and educator Laurie Wilhite, and more.
For more information on how to participate in the art show, contact Mary Kapp, art exhibition chair, at 509-493-1679 or jmkapp@gorge.net.
